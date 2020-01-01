FC Goa's Brandon Fernandes: New head coach Juan Ferrando needs to be given time

Brandon Fernandes feels Sergio Lobera left a mark at FC Goa and the expectations on Juan Ferrando will be high...

midfielder Brandon Fernandes feels that the team's newly-appointed head coach Juan Ferrando will need time to build a squad to continue his predecessor's work.

The international, in an Instagram live chat with the (ISL), said that Sergio Lobera has left a mark at FC Goa and that his replacement should not be judged too quickly.

"Sergio Lobera has left a mark. Whenever we played under Lobera, everyone would say Goa would win. Now the expectations will be even more. Juan Ferrando will have to build a team which can perform at the same level.

"It is going to take a while because it is never easy. Even when Lobera came, he got his players but we still struggled a bit in the first season. It will be difficult at the start but I hope we will reach that mark.," Brandon said.

Brandon is into his fourth year with the Gaurs after having been picked up through the domestic player draft in 2017. With two more years left in his renewed contract, the player is pleased with how his career has shaped up so far.

He said, "Before the draft, I knew three to four clubs were interested in me. I was hoping Goa would pick me. I knew they would go for me but did not know when. I spoke to the guys and they told me that if Goa had not picked me in the fourth round, they would have gone for me in the fifth round. My dad called me first and he was so happy that FC Goa picked me."

While FC Goa has managed to make a mark with their style of football in the ISL, they are yet to win the trophy. They went close in the last two years and were league winners last season but the trophy has remained elusive.

"Last year (2018-19) season it was heartbreaking for us. We went on to win the Super Cup (after losing the final). Our main aim then was to win the ISL and it was a bit disappointing (not to win in the 2019-20 season). Hope that we can win the ISL soon."