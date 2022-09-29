FC Edmonton at Pacific FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this weekend as FC Edmonton face off with Pacific FC in a major clash.

It truly is the business end of the season now with teams throwing everything they have got out there to get to the finish line.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Edmonton at Pacific date & kick-off time

Game: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC Date: September 30/October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00am BST / 10:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Edmonton at Pacific on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports 2.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 5, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Sports 2 fuboTV UK BT Sport 5 BT Sport App

Edmonton squad & team news

Rock bottom of the Canadian Premier League and well out of the running, it has been a tough year for Edmonton.

They can still shape the race above them however, and will be determined to get back to winning ways before the campaign wraps up.

Position Players Goalkeepers Vaikla, Murasiranwa, Holliday Defenders Egwu, Singh, Sylvester, Loughrey, Higgins, Fayia, Timoteo, N'sa, Wright, Mohammed Midfielders Shome, Gonzalez, Maheshe, Simmons, Smith, Triantafillou, Bissainthe, Bitar Forwards Camara, Kacher, Kane, Warschewski, Coore

Pacific squad and team news

Three points ahead of fifth-placed Valour with a game in hand, Pacific might take a massive step towards top-four status with a victory.

A win will certainly cushion their prospects of a strong end-of-term shout, at the very least.