- FC Dallas fan videobombs live shot
- Official club account posts clip
- Comes after Texas Ranges World Series win
WHAT HAPPENED? An FC Dallas fan sporting their 2023 MLS kit walked up behind the reporter's interview, giving a "Rock on" hand signal to the camera before walking away. The official FC Dallas social account called it a 'respectful videobomb'.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The videobomb came after the Texas Rangers won their first-ever 2023 World Series, with it being a brilliant evening for Texas sports.
WHAT NEXT FOR FC DALLAS? Game two of their MLS playoff best-of-three series will take place Saturday evening against the Seattle Sounders. They lost game one 2-0.