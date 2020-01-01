'It is a super team' - Treble well within Bayern Munich's reach says Schweinsteiger

The German giants hold a 10-point lead in the Bundesliga, but their former midfielder has backed his old side to clinch three trophies this season

Bastian Schweinsteiger believes are well equipped to win a , DFB-Pokal and treble this season as he considers a return to football.

Bayern have picked up where they left off in the Bundesliga since the league restarted following a two-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, winning all four games including a 1-0 victory over title rivals .

Hansi Flick's side sit 10 points clear of Dortmund at the top of the table, and will face for a place in the DFB-Pokal final, while they look to be heading for the Champions League quarter-finals after beating 3-0 in a one-sided first leg.

With Bayern holding such a large advantage in the Bundesliga, and holders having been knocked out of the Champions League, Schweinsteiger thinks his former club have every chance of completing a treble.

"In a European comparison, it is a super team," Schweinsteiger told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. "They can win the Champions League, especially since Liverpool has already [been knocked out].

"In the DFB-Pokal you also have a home game against Frankfurt. Even if the home advantage is no longer so great without a spectator, you know your own pitch better."

Schweinsteiger, a treble-winner with Bayern in 2012-13, retired from football in 2019 after two seasons with the in . The 35-year-old revealed he is considering a path into coaching, though for now he is content to analyse matches as a TV pundit.

"If something interesting comes up at some point that I enjoy, I'll think about it," he said. "But when I do something, I want to win and get something done. It suits me very well to analyse games, after a long career in which I was constantly asked to have more time for the family."

Wife Ana Ivanovic, who he married in 2016 and has two sons with, believes that her husband would be highly successful in the dugout.

“I’m convinced that Basti can become a great coach one day,” the former tennis player, who won Roland Garros in 2008, explained. “He has a passion for it, is good with people and knows a lot about football.”