FC Barcelona vs Mallorca : Lineups and LIVE updates

Barcelona look to bounce back from successive defeats as they host Mallorca in the penultimate game of the season

Reigning champions FC Barcelona managed to win their first La Liga title under the leadership of Xavi as they look to continue their domestic dominance as the soon draws to a close. The Blaugrana have been the best team in Spain this season by a mile and winning the league with 4 games to spare reflected how strong they have been.

Although Xavi’s men have lost track in the last two games losing to Real Sociedad and Real Valladolid, the Spanish manager will demand an exemplary performance from his side when Mallorca visit Camp Nou.

The match will also serve as an emotional affair for two long-standing servants of the Catalan club as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are scheduled to leave the Spanish heavyweights for free this summer.

And their former teammate Xavi would be hoping that his side produces a scintillating performance and provide the best possible farewell to the two Barcelona legends.

Mallorca were promoted to the Spanish top division last year and the Spanish outfit have shown glimpses of improvement since their 16th-place finish last term. Mallorca are currently seeded in the 11th spot in the table but could leapfrog Sevilla as the Spanish side have a game in hand before the final matchday weekend next week.

The team are 3 points behind 7th-placed Osasuna and could secure a Europa Conference League play-off spot if they produce some impressive results in the last two games they have left. A point of concern for the visitors would be their shambolic record playing away from home.

Mallorca have lost 11 out of 18 games played on the road and the encounter against Barcelona could be a tough fixture in their hopes of securing European football.

FC Barcelona vs Mallorca probable line-ups

FC Barcelona XI (4-3-3):Ter Stegen; Kounde, Christensen, Alonso, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele

Mallorca XI (3-4-3):Rajkovic; Hadzikadunic, Valjent, Copete; Maffeo, D Rodriguez, Baba, Kang-in; Kadewere, Muriqi, Ndiaye





FC Barcelona vs Mallorca LIVE updates

FC Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

Barcelona finishes off the season with a visit to the Balaidos as they face Celta Vigo on the 4th of June to round off a fantastic season for the Catalan giants.