Fantasy Premier League: Who takes free-kicks, penalties and corners for every team in 2021-22?

A handy guide to the players who will hit spot-kicks and take set-pieces for Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and every other team

When it comes to fantasy football it's all about maximising your points haul, and you have to be clever when it comes to which players to pick.

If you want to stand a chance of winning a mini-league against your friends, it is wise to fill your team with as many players who score goals and set them up.

So don't just think of strikers who score but those who also take penalties, and it makes sense to consider players who regularly take free kicks or corners for their teams.

To help you get ahead of your buddies, Goal takes a look at the players who take penalties, free kicks and corners for every Premier League team in 2021-22.

Premier League penalty, free kick & corner takers

Team Penalty taker Free kick taker Corner taker Arsenal P. Aubameyang / A. Lacazette B. Saka / Willian B. Saka / Willian Aston Villa A. El Ghazi / J. Grealish A. El Ghazi / J. Grealish / B. Traore A. El Ghazi / J. Grealish / B. Traore Brentford I. Toney M. Jensen / B. Mbeumo M. Jensen / B. Mbeumo Brighton P. Gross / D. Welbeck / N. Maupay P. Gross / L. Trossard P. Gross / L. Trossard Burnley C. Wood / A. Barnes D. McNeil / A. Westwood D. McNeil / A. Westwood Chelsea Jorginho M. Mount M. Mount Crystal Palace L. Milivojevic / W. Zaha E. Eze E. Eze Everton J. Rodriguez J. Rodriguez / L. Digne J. Rodriguez / L. Digne Leeds United P. Bamford Raphinha / K. Phillips S. Dallas / Raphinha / K. Phillips Leicester J. Vardy J. Maddison / Y. Tielemans J. Maddison / Y. Tielemans Liverpool M. Salah T. Alexander-Arnold / M. Salah T. Alexander-Arnold / M. Salah Man City R. Mahrez / K. De Bruyne R. Mahrez / K. De Bruyne / R. Sterling R. Mahrez / K. De Bruyne / P. Foden Man Utd B. Fernandes / M. Rashford B. Fernandes / M. Rashford / P. Pogba L. Shaw / B. Fernandes Newcastle United C. Wilson / M. Ritchie J. Shelvey / F. Schar M. Ritchie / R. Fraser Norwich City T. Pukki K. Dowell K. Dowell / P. Placheta Southampton D. Ings / J. Ward-Prowse J. Ward-Prowse / N. Redmond J. Ward-Prowse Tottenham H. Kane / H. Son H. Kane / H. Son H. Son / G. Lo Celso / L. Moura Watford T. Deeney T. Cleverley T. Cleverley West Ham M. Noble / D. Rice A. Cresswell A. Cresswell Wolves R. Jimenez / R. Neves R. Neves / J. Moutinho R. Neves / J. Moutinho

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes scored 18 goals for the Red Devils in 2020-21 and nine of them came from penalties. The Portugal international has taken spot-kick responsibilities from Marcus Rashford, but he is also one of the first to step up for a free kick and corners.

Everton full-back Lucas Digne is a gem in fantasy football thanks to his set-piece ability and the left-back never shies away from a free kick opportunity. Trent Alexander-Arnold does likewise at Anfield for Liverpool, as does West Ham full-back Aaron Cresswell.

At Chelsea, Jorginho plays a role at the base of midfield that initiates attacks rather than finishes them, but the Italy international is considered one of the best penalty takers in the world and he hits them for the Blues. He scored seven penalties in the 2020-21 Premier League season and missed two.

Jack Grealish is the star man at Aston Villa and, while he isn't necessarily the first-choice penalty taker, depending on who is on the pitch, he does hit most free kicks and corners for the Villans.

