Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 36 team news, captain picks and more

Goal's handy guide aims to assist your team selections over the course of the 2020-21 campaign

Gameweek 36 of the Fantasy Premier League is here and with only three rounds of fixtures left to go, we're entering crunch time in your FPL mini-leagues.

A reduced gameweek for this weekend sees Manchester United, Leicester, Chelsea and Arsenal all without a league fixture, with in-form Liverpool aiming to further close the gap to the top four.

Check out the below as Goal offers team news, captain recommendations and more as you look to turn those arrows green and climb your FPL league tables in the final knockings of the 2020-21 campaign.

Contents

Gameweek 36 fixtures

Date Fixture Time (BST) May 14 Newcastle vs Man City 20:00 May 15 Burnley vs Leeds 12:30 May 15 Southampton vs Fulham 15:00 May 15 Brighton vs West Ham 20:00 May 16 Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa 12:00 May 16 Tottenham vs Wolves 14:05 May 16 West Brom vs Liverpool 16:30 May 16 Everton vs Sheffield Utd 19:00

GAMEWEEK 36 CHANGES DEADLINE: May 14, 18:30

Team news

Last updated: 14/05/21 12:00 (BST)

ARSENAL

Player Injury Possible return date David Luiz Thigh May 19 Granit Xhaka Groin May 19 Hector Bellerin Knock Unknown

ASTON VILLA

Player Injury Possible return date Morgan Sanson Knee May 19 Trezeguet Knee Unknown Matty Cash Knock Unknown

BRIGHTON

Player Injury Possible return date Davy Propper Ankle May 23 Adam Lallana Calf May 15 Joel Veltman Calf May 18 Florin Andone Thigh Unknown Solly March Knee Next season Tariq Lamptey Hamstring Next season

BURNLEY

Player Injury Possible return date Nick Pope Knee May 15 Dale Stephens Ankle May 15 Robbie Brady Calf Next Season Phil Bardsley Hernia Next Season Kevin Long Calf Next Season

CHELSEA

Player Injury Possible return date Mateo Kovacic Thigh May 15 Andreas Christensen Thigh May 15 N'Golo Kante Achilles May 15

CRYSTAL PALACE

Player Injury Possible return date James McArthur Calf Unknown Connor Wickham Strain Unknown Nathan Ferguson Other Unknown Mamadou Sakho Thigh Unknown James Tomkins Other Unknown

EVERTON

Player Injury Possible return date James Rodriguez Calf May 16 Yerry Mina Adductor May 16 Jean-Philippe Gbamin Knee Next season

FULHAM

Player Injury Possible return date Tom Cairney Knee May 23 Harrison Reed Other May 15 Terence Kongolo Knee Next season

LEEDS

Player Injury Possible return date Liam Cooper Buttock May 15 Adam Forshaw Other Unknown Helder Costa Lower back Next season

LEICESTER

Player Injury Possible return date Jonny Evans Ankle May 15 James Justin Knee Next season Harvey Barnes Knee Next season Wes Morgan Lower back Unknown

LIVERPOOL

Player Injury Possible return date Jordan Henderson Groin Next season James Milner Other May 16 Naby Keita Muscular May 16 Ben Davies Muscular May 16 Joel Matip Ankle Next season Joe Gomez Knee Unknown Ozan Kabak Muscular Unknown Virgil van Dijk Knee Next season

MAN CITY

Player Injury Possible return date Kevin De Bruyne Other Unknown

MAN UTD

Player Injury Possible return date Harry Maguire Ankle Next season Anthony Martial Knee Unknown Daniel James Other Unknown Phil Jones Knee Next season

NEWCASTLE

Player Injury Possible return date Callum Wilson Thigh Next season Jamaal Lascelles Ankle May 14 Joe Willock Thigh May 14 Ryan Fraser Groin May 14 Karl Darlow Knee May 14 Elliot Anderson Hip May 14 Isaac Hayden Knee May 14

SHEFFIELD UTD

Player Injury Possible return date Ethan Ampadu Groin May 16 Ollie McBurnie Ankle Next season Jack O'Connell Knee Unknown Billy Sharp Thigh Next season

SOUTHAMPTON

Player Injury Possible return date Oriol Romeu Ankle May 23 Jan Bednarek Ankle May 23 Ryan Bertrand Calf Unknown Will Smallbone Knee Next season

TOTTENHAM

Player Injury Possible return date Ben Davies Calf Unknown

WEST BROM

Player Injury Possible return date Ainsley Maitland-Niles N/A (unable to face parent club) May 16 Branislav Ivanovic Thigh Next season Robert Snodgrass Lower back Next season

WEST HAM

Player Injury Possible return date Declan Rice Knee May 15 Arthur Masuaku Knee May 15 Mark Noble Calf May 15 Aaron Cresswell Thigh May 15 Manuel Lanzini Thigh/Groin Unknown

WOLVES

Player Injury Possible return date Raul Jimenez Head May 23 Willy Boly Other May 16 Jonny Knee Unknown Pedro Neto Knee Unknown Fernando Marcal Groin Unknown Owen Otasowie Knock Unknown

Return to top

Suspensions table

Player Absent for... Fabian Schar (Newcastle) Two games Lewis Dunk (Brighton) Two games Neal Maupay (Brighton) Two games

Return to top

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 36?

It's one of the easier weeks to pick your captain, with three of the top four not having a Premier League fixture this weekend

Given Pep Guardiola's usual policy of rotation, it's difficult to pinpoint a reliable captain pick for Manchester City, and thus we're drawn to Liverpool and their away clash at West Brom.

Indeed, Mohamed Salah, who has a goal or assist in each of his last three Premier League matches, is the standout pick, with the Egyptian now level with Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.

Return to top

Dream 15 wildcard picks

Still have your wildcard chip intact? Well you've come to the right place!

Article continues below

Check out our ideal 15 squad selections for Gameweek 36, for those of you planning to rip up your team and start again!

Return to top