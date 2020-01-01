Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 35+ transfer advice, captain picks & more

Goal's handy Fantasy Premier League guide aims to assist your team selections ahead of the forthcoming gameweek

Liverpool may well be Premier League champions but there's plenty to still be decided further down the table as we enter the final weeks of the 2019-20 season.

's resurgent run of form since the restart has seen them pile the pressure on and in the race to finish in the top four, while the battle for the spots is also hotting up.

More teams

Just four games remain now as Fantasy Premier League managers look to finish the season with a flurry, with every transfer and starting XI choice potentially being crucial.

From team selection advice to possible captain picks and the latest FPL stats - Goal gives you all the tools you need to turn those arrows green and climb your league tables.

Contents

Team selection advice

He's at it again! Bruno Fernandes (£9m) produced his third double-digit performance in a row as he scored and grabbed an assist in Manchester United's 3-0 win over .

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unlikely to make changes to a winning, and record-setting, team in the final weeks of the season, do all you can to get the likes of the Portuguese, Anthony Martial (£8.3m) and Mason Greenwood (£4.7m) in your starting XI.

The Red Devils face at Old Trafford next, while they finish the season with further favourable-looking fixtures against (A), West Ham (H) and Leicester City (A).

With Jurgen Klopp having rested Sadio Mane (£12.3m) for 's 3-1 win at , the big question is whether the German will do the same with Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) for the clash with at Anfield.

The Egyptian was back in form at the Amex Stadium, with Salah grabbing two goals, an assist and three bonus points as he moved level with Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) as the game's top-scoring player with 223.

Chelsea face a tough test against away in their next match although Willian (£7.3m) and Christian Pulisic (£7.3m) continue to offer excellent value, with the duo having amassed 83 points between them since the Premier League restart.

After having only scored two goals in 14 league matches prior to the start of July, Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) is fit and firing again having netted three times in his last two games.

The 33-year-old leads the race for the Golden Boot and will be confident of adding to his tally as Leicester come up against relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Sunday evening.

have hit something of a blip in recent weeks - with Nuno Espirito Santo's side without a win in their last two - so is now the right time to offload Raul Jimenez (£8.2m) and Adama Traore (£5.7m)?

It's a tricky one as though the goals have dried up considerably (Wolves have scored just three times in their last six Premier League matches), fixtures against , Burnley and Crystal Palace represent a decent opportunity to get back in the groove.

Two of the game's most expensive strikers Harry Kane (£11m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) go head-to-head in Sunday's north London derby with both coming off the back of contrasting gameweeks.

The captain's patchy form has epitomised Spurs' recent struggles, with Kane having fired blanks in his last two fixtures - the shining light at the end of the tunnel is, of course, his impeccable record in London derby showdowns.

Aubameyang, on the other hand, has three in his last three matches and, if he is off in the summer, he'll be desperate to make a big impact against the Gunners' fierce rivals at the Hotspur Stadium.

Return to top

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 35+?

Who else but Bruno Fernandes (£9m)?!

It's now the third week in a row we've put forward the Portuguese as one of the best possible options to be your captain but with Southampton visiting Old Trafford, there's every chance he'll fill his boots once again.

The former CP star was withdrawn after 70 minutes of the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa and thus it would appear there's no danger of Solskjaer not picking the 25-year-old from the start against the Saints.

Sadio Mane (£12.3m) represents a solid alternative - the Senegalese was given the night off at Brighton and will surely be restored to the starting XI to face Sean Dyche's Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

What was the highest-scoring team from Gameweek 34+?

Total points scored: 131

Line-up: Pope (8); Taylor (11), Egan (15), Rico (9); Salah (18), Silva (17), Fernandes (14), Pogba (10), Willian (11); Rodriguez (9), Welbeck (9).

Article continues below

Return to top

Listen to Goal's Fantasy Football show!

Goal Fantasy Football podcast hosts Sam Brown, Miles Chambers and David Milner discuss your options going into the final weeks of the Premier League season. Listen below and be sure to subscribe!

Return to top