Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 29 transfer advice, captain picks & more

Goal's handy Fantasy Premier League guide aims to assist your team selections ahead of the forthcoming gameweek

With 10 gameweeks remaining, the Fantasy Premier League is hotting up as over six million players aim to finish the 2019-20 season on a high.

So is it Bruno Fernandes in, Mesut Ozil out? Sadio Mane for Kevin De Bruyne? Is now the time to sell Jamie Vardy? These are the dilemmas that face Fantasy Premier League managers every week - but we're here to help.

More teams

From team selection advice to possible captain picks and the latest FPL stats - Goal gives you all the tools you need to turn those arrows green and climb your league tables.

Contents

Team selection advice

Gameweek 29 sees both and featuring twice although stacking your squads with as many players from each team as possible may not be the way forward.

Why? Well, aside from the fact that the two teams face each other in their second fixture of the gameweek, Pep Guardiola will almost certainly rotate across both matches making it difficult to identify which players will be involved in both games.

Regardless, though, Guardiola has stated that Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) is "getting better" and could well be available to face on Sunday, while Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) will almost certainly start at Old Trafford having been rested against in the .

It's as unclear as ever as to who out of Sergio Aguero (£11.9m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) will start against United and Arsenal, with both having made a significant impact in recent weeks.

As for Arsenal - who face West Ham at home before taking on City - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) seems the best pick if you're wanting a striker who should start both matches, with the Gunners forward currently the most transferred-in player by FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 29.

Elsewhere, will be aiming to bounce back after a disappointing run that has seen them lose three of their last four matches in all competitions and while ordinarily Jurgen Klopp may have been tempted to rest his star names against Bournemouth at home, he may be having second thoughts about it now.

Indeed, despite the game coming up on Wednesday, Klopp will want to see his side regain some momentum and that should see the likes of Sadio Mane (£12.4m), Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), Roberto Firmino (£9.6m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m) all starting.

and both have favourable fixtures over the next two gameweeks, with Chris Wilder's side facing at home before heading to Newcastle in Gameweek 29, while -chasing Wanderers host before travelling to West Ham.

Diogo Jota (£6.3m) and Raul Jimenez (£8m) are both in incredible form and represent excellent value for FPL managers. That said, be mindful of the fact that Wolves also have their last-16 tie against Olympiacos over the next two weeks and Nuno Espirito Santo may decide to rest one or both at some stage.

As for Wilder's Blades, they are without a clean sheet in three but, on paper, Norwich City at home gives them a decent chance of a shut-out and the likes of Dean Henderson (£5.2m), Enda Stevens (£5.1m) and George Baldock (£5.1m) should be in FPL managers' minds.

Will Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) ever score again?! It's becoming a bit of a running joke for this column to recommend bringing in the striker only for him to either extend his drought or fail to make the matchday squad.

Brendan Rodgers has, however, stated that he should be fit to play against on Monday which could finally see him end his wait for a goal that has lasted over two months now.

Return to top

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 29?

After suggesting Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) last week, the best advice may be to ignore this column's captain picks!

If you are willing to stick with us though, then Aubameyang (£11.1m) would appear the most sensible pick as he seems likely to start against both West Ham and Manchester City and offers goal and assist potential.

After only appearing as a second-half substitute against in the FA Cup on Tuesday, Salah (£12.8m) is likely to be in the starting XI against Bournemouth on Saturday and would be another decent choice for your Gameweek 29 captain.

Return to top

What was the highest-scoring team from Gameweek 28?

Total points scored: 137

Line-up: Guaita (11); Aarons (11), Doherty (12), Lewis (15), Alonso (16); Sarr (19), Fornals (9), Fernandes (10), Antonio (11); Jota (12), Deeney (11).

Return to top

Listen to Goal's Fantasy Football show!

Goal Fantasy Football podcast hosts Sam Brown, Miles Chambers and David Milner are joined by Goal's head of news and features Peter Staunton to discuss Gameweek 29 picks.

Article continues below

The team digest the latest results, look ahead to this weekend's matches and discuss Liverpool's capitulation at that saw them suffer their first defeat in the Premier League this season.

Listen below and be sure to subscribe!

Return to top