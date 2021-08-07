Fan View: ‘Pocketed £100m Grealish’ - Amartey’s brilliant Community Shield performance sparks frenzy
Ghana defender has been hailed for a solid display as Leicester City edged Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield on Saturday.
Picked for the first XI owing to a recent injury to Wesley Fofana, the 26-year-old made the most of his appearances as he put in a good shift in central defence alongside Turkey ace Caglar Soyuncu.
He lasted for the entire duration of the game which was decided by Kelechi Iheanacho’s 89th-minute penalty.
Editors' Picks
- Tokyo 2020 Team of the Tournament: No USWNT players in Olympic Games best XI
- Abou Diaby: Just how good could injury-ravaged Arsenal star have been?
- How Man City stayed focused on pre-season preparations despite Grealish & Kane transfer talk
- 'Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona' - Laporta explains Argentine's exit and says he couldn't 'destroy' club
Amartey, who was at the centre of a penalty controversy as Leicester beat Chelsea to win the FA Cup last season, will be hoping to keep his starting place in their Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
Below are some of the best reactions to the 2015-16 Premier League winner's fine day at the office: