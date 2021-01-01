Fan View: Moses, not Hakimi, Conte's best African player

Goal readers believe the Super Eagle star was the best player to have served the Italian tactician

Victor Moses is the best African to play under Antonio Conte and not Achraf Hakimi or Kwadwo Asamoah, according to Goal readers.

The duo worked together at Chelsea in 2016-2018, where they won the Premier League and FA Cup together. They then reunited at Inter Milan in 2019 where the Nigerian helped the team to a second-place finish in Serie A.

In a poll conducted by Goal, 56% of readers voted in favour of the 30-year-old who now plays his trade in Russia with Spartak Moscow.

Who is the best African to play under Antonio Conte? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 12, 2021

Hakimi, who was part of the Nerazzurri team that was recently crowned the Scudetto champions, came second with 33.4%.

The Moroccan played 35 league matches for the Serie A champions and was directly involved in 15 goals. He managed to score seven and provided eight assists to ensure the Antonie Conte-led charges win their first league title for the first time in 11 years.

Interestingly, the 22-year-old former Real Madrid player had joined Internazionale on July 2 2020 on a five-year contract after failing to win a first-team place with the Spanish giants.

His first goal came in the 5-2 win over Benevento having assisted in his debut on September 26 in a Serie A game against Fiorentina where the team won 4-3.

Ghanaian Kwadwo Asamoah came in third with 10.5%. It is not surprising considering the fact that the versatile West African played for one season under Conte before leaving to join Cagliari.

While at Inter Milan, the 32-year-old made 40 appearances, mostly as a wing-back, scoring no goal in the process.

Article continues below

In the almost-ending season, Conte has managed to help Inter Milan win 27 matches in 36 outings. The team has drawn seven games and lost just two. They have further scored 82 goals and conceded 31. As a result, they secured their 19th league title with several matches to spare, taking over from Juventus who are currently struggling to break into the top four.

The tactician will now hope to further strengthen his team to ensure they compete effectively in the Uefa Champions League next season. The last time they won the competition was way back in 2009/10 season under Portuguese Jose Mourinho.

During the aforementioned season, the club also won the league as well as the Coppa Italia.