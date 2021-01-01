Fan View: Manchester United-linked Bissouma would be good signing

The player has been linked with a move to Old Trafford after his consistency with Brighton and Hove Albion

Mali international Yves Bissouma would be a good signing for Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, according to Goal readers.

The 24-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has been phenomenal on English soil this season.

The towering central midfielder, who is in the top three in the Premier League in both aerial and ground duels, is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, and is valued at a fee in excess of £40 million.

It came as no surprise then that 75.2% of fans believe the African will be a good signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's charges while the remaining 24.8% think otherwise, according to a poll on Goal's Twitter handle.

Would Brighton's Yves Bissouma be a good signing for Manchester United? #ARSBHA — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 21, 2021

Bissouma played 35 league matches for the Seagulls this season, scoring one goal in the process. But what has caught the eye is his ball-winning ability, technical aptitude in possession, physicality as well as the ability to cut through lines with his good passing.

This is a valuable skill that might help the Red Devils in their bid to win the league next season. This season, they are set to finish in second place behind Manchester City, who have already been crowned as champions.

Welcome to United Y es Bissouma: The midfield general✌️✌️✌️ — Abraham (@Abraham88775559) May 21, 2021

In the ongoing season, the Seagulls have been inconsistent and are currently placed 16th on the table with 41 points. With one match left to conclude the campaign, Brighton have won nine, drawn 14, and lost as many.

They have further scored 40 goals and conceded 44.

Bissouma will be a great signing — Simbarashe Nyamondo (@snyamondo) May 22, 2021

Bissouma joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Ligue 1 side Lille in the 2018/19 season and went on to play 28 matches for his new side in his first season at the club. The following season, he managed just 22 appearances and went on to score a goal.

Article continues below

He broke into the first team at Lille in the 2016/17 season and went on to play for them for 47 matches, scoring three goals in the process.

Bissouma has played 19 matches for Mali, since 2015, and scored three goals for them.