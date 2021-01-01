African All Stars

Fan View: Hakimi should move to Juventus, Chelsea or Arsenal after Conte’s departure from Inter Milan

Gbenga Adewoye
@Gregoal001
Hakimi Pirlo
The Morocco international has been urged by football enthusiasts to join their clubs after the Italian tactician left San Siro

Football fans have advised Achraf Hakimi to move to Juventus, Chelsea, or Arsenal after Antonio Conte left Inter Milan.

The 22-year-old teamed up with Black and Blues last summer from Real Madrid after impressing on loan with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Hakimi had previously revealed the role Conte played in convincing him to sign for Inter and featured prominently as they won the 2020-21 Serie A title.

On Wednesday, the Black and Blues confirmed the departure of the Italian tactician from the club and it is believed the wingback could also leave San Siro, notwithstanding, he has four years left on his contract.

Football fans across the world have taken to social media to urge the Morocco international to sign for their clubs.

