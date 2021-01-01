Fan View: Eze has outgrown Crystal Palace

Goal Readers have aired their opinions regarding the Anglo-Nigerian, with many advising him to embrace a new challenge away from Selhurst Park

Eberechi Eze has outgrown Premier League side Crystal Palace and should move to a bigger club in the summer, according to Goal readers.

The midfielder teamed up with the Eagles only last summer from Championship side Queens Park Rangers, where he enjoyed a strong season in the second tier.

The 22-year-old’s impressive showings earned him a move to the Eagles, with the Premier League club parting with £17 million to secure his services.

Eze has quickly adapted at the Selhurst Park, delivering eye-catching performances and scoring a number of audacious goals, amid other dazzling displays.

In a poll conducted by Goal Africa, 60.5 percent of readers voted to agree that the Anglo-Nigerian has already outgrown Palace.

Has Eberechi Eze outgrown Crystal Palace already? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 12, 2021

Eze has until 2025 before his contract with the Selhurst Park outfit will expire but following his blistering form in his debut campaign in the Premier League, Fans are already looking forward to seeing him embrace a new challenge away from Selhurst Park.

The midfielder has featured consistently for Crystal Palace this season, playing 34 games, scoring four fantastic goals and providing five assists.

Crystal Palace have struggled to maintain their Premier League status in the past couple of seasons, with Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha often coming to their rescue.

In the current campaign, however, they are 13th on the league table, five places away from the relegation zone, thanks in no small part to the contribution of Eze.

With three games remaining before the end of the season, Roy Hodgson’s men could still finish among the top 10 on the table.

Article continues below

Eze played for Arsenal, Fulham, Reading and Millwall youth setups before joining Queens Park Rangers in 2016 to begin his senior career. The midfielder made more than 100 league appearances for QPR during his four-year stay with the club before his move to Palace.

Eze will be expected to continue his impressive performances when Crystal Palace take on Arsenal in their next Premier League game on May 19. He has featured for England youth teams but he is still eligible to represent the Nigeria national team.

He recently revealed his desire to concentrate on his club career as he is yet to make a decision on his international future.