Fan View: ‘Could this be the beginning of something special?’ – Sancho’s Manchester United move excites fans
Manchester United fans in Africa were excited after news of the club's signing of former Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.
The 21-year-old, who has been a long-term target for the Red Devils, was finally unveiled on Friday for a fee of £73 million ($101m).
Sancho, who was in the England squad that lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final, completed his medical and agreed personal terms, becoming the first signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer ahead of the new season.
His arrival at Old Trafford means United, who finished second to Manchester City last season on the Premier League table, will boast an impressive forward line that includes Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, and Anthony Martial.
United fans have received the news of Sancho with joy but others feel the new signing could be a "flop like Alex Sanchez" who joined from Arsenal.
Below are the best African reactions to Friday’s development.