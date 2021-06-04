Fan View: Arsenal, Chelsea or PSG - Where should Hakimi play next season?

Football enthusiasts have had their say on the next destination of the Morocco international, amid his possible departure from San Siro

Goal readers believe Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi should join Premier League side Chelsea in the summer.

The 22-year-old has only spent a season with the Black and Blues, after arriving the side from Real Madrid last summer.

Hakimi signed a five-year contract with Inter but has been linked away from the club following the departure of manager Antonio Conte, who brought the versatile defender to San Siro.

The Morocco international delivered consistent performances during his debut campaign, making 45 appearances across all competitions.

He also found the back of the net seven times and provided 11 assists to help the Black and Blues win the Serie A title after a 10-year wait.

Hakimi has been linked to a number of clubs recently following his impressive showings for Inter, including the Blues, Arsenal and French side Paris Saint -Germain.

In a poll set up by Goal, readers revealed their opinions on the future of the defender. 302 votes were cast, 32.2 percent of the readers want the wing-back to join Chelsea.

Where would you like to see Achraf Hakimi playing next season? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) June 3, 2021

The Blues have experienced a complete turnaround since the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel to the club after replacing Frank Lampard in January.

The German tactician led the side to win the Champions League for the second time in their history after beating rivals Manchester City in the final.

He also guided them to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and ahead of the 2021-22 season, it is believed he will make effort to bolster his side with new players and Hakimi has been suggested to to the German tactician.

24.5 percent of the readers also believed Hakimi will develop better if he should join PSG while 21.5 percent feel the defender’s potentials will be well earnest if he team up with Arsenal or remain with Inter.

Hakimi broke into Real Madrid first team in 2016 but struggled for game time and had to leave for Borussia Dortmund in 2018 on a two-year loan to brighten his chances of playing regularly.

Article continues below

The Morocco international delivered impressive performances during his temporary departure from Santiago Bernabeu, featuring week-in-week-out for the club and helping them to win the DFL-Super Cup before his permanent move to Inter.