FAM initiates plans to move to 'Football City'

After such a long time being based in Kelana Jaya, Football Association of Malaysia are finally looking to move to a better improved headquarters.

Kelana Jaya has long been associated with FAM but the connection are staring at its last few years together after FAM congress unanimously agreed to kickstart the move to a new headquarters in Putrajaya.

The 55th FAM Congress was held on Saturday morning where members were faced with the proposal to move the entire football governing body operations to a spanking new facility in Putrajaya.

Vice-President of FAM Dato Seri Subahan Kamal thanked the members for their support on the proposal as FAM continues to reinvent themselves in all areas following similar moves in coaching and organisational structure.

“Actually even the government wants Putrajaya to be the hub, to be the ‘Football City’. In fact this was initiated by the late Sultan Ahmad Shah when he was the president of FAM. The Malaysian government have already allocated a few plots of land for FAM, AFF and AFC. Perhaps maybe even a stadium might be built there.

“In line with that, moving forward with the F:30 roadmap, we need a complex and office with better facilities. The exco felt that this is a good time to move FAM there and it has received unanimous approval from the congress,” said Subahan in the press conference after the congress.

FAM is expected to use up 12 acres of land in Putrajaya that will house the new administrative building, hotel as well as the National Training Centre (NTC) that will possess several training fields for the use of the national team instead of the current solitary one in Kelana Jaya.

It is understood that any redevelopment of the site in Kelana Jaya will only being once the new building in Putrajaya is completed, with the latter expected to be done sometime in 2023. Even though the NTC could be up and running as early as 2021.

