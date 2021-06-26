The Norwegian striker moved quickly to deny the report, which has been making waves on social media

Erling Haaland has dismissed reports he spent €500,000 in six hours at a restaurant in Mykonos and left a €30,000 tip for the staff as “fake news”.

A report in a Greek newspaper made the outlandish claim on Saturday, with the Borussia Dortmund striker currently enjoying an end-of-season holiday on the Greek island.

The story understandably caused a stir on social media where it was noticed by Haaland himself, who was quick to deny its veracity.

What did Haaland say?

The story was first published by Greek newspaper Sportime on Saturday morning, with the report also claiming Haaland himself drank four bottles of Cristal Vintage champagne at €70 each.

It was soon picked up by several English-speaking journalists, with Haaland replying to one tweet saying: “I think they forgot the main courses. Fake news.”

...I think they forgot the main courses🤡🤦🏼‍♂️ Fake news https://t.co/sCYhKHCCzQ — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) June 26, 2021

He also included the clown and facepalm emoji to emphasise his frustration at the report.

Sportime appeared to stick to their story however in a subsequent article, saying they would “forgive” Haaland for making his “fake news” claim.

What about Haaland’s future?

While Haaland has been enjoying himself on holiday, his future is still the subject of fevered media speculation.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young strikers, having scored 57 goals in 59 games since joining Dortmund in January 2020 , including 41 in 41 this season.

As a result, Haaland has been linked with a number of clubs, most notably Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Manchester City have also been touted as a potential destination, with rumours increasing when Haaland was seen partying with City forward Riyad Mahrez earlier this month.

Mahrez added fuel to the fire by declaring himself as an agent on duty – before quickly clarifying that he was only joking.

