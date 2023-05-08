‘A failure’ - USMNT star Weston McKennie sees Leeds loan savaged by Alexi Lalas after no goal involvements in 17 games

Weston McKennie has seen his loan spell at Leeds branded “a failure”, with the United States international registering no goal involvements.

Midfielder joined from Juventus

Struggled to make his mark

Whites locked in relegation battle

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old midfielder moved to Elland Road in the winter transfer window, with Premier League strugglers putting a short-term deal in place with Serie A giants Juventus that included the option for a permanent move to be pushed through. There appears to be little chance of that clause being triggered as Leeds remain locked in a relegation battle. McKennie has done little to aid the collective cause – failing to contribute a single goal or assist through 17 appearances – and continues to see his performances attract criticism.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former USMNT star Alexi Lalas has added his voice to those condemning McKennie’s time in England, telling his State of the Union Podcast: “Whatever happens over the next three games the loan will be looked at as a failure. It has not been successful. The criticism McKennie has had has been fair and warranted. Yes, he’s not playing for Juventus or an elite team, but he’s expected to be more than he wants to be and more he can be given what Leeds is.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie arrived at Leeds amid much fanfare, with his pedigree – which includes four appearances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – suggesting that he could be the man to provide much needed on-field inspiration for the Whites.

WHAT NEXT? McKennie has struggled to live up to his big billing when gracing the same squad as fellow countrymen Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams, with only goal difference keeping Leeds out of the Premier League drop zone with three games left to take in.

