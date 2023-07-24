'I don't really speak to him' - Fabio Carvalho hints at fractured relationship with Jurgen Klopp after departing Liverpool on loan to RB Leipzig

Fabio Carvalho has admitted that he barely spoke to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool after sealing a loan move to RB Leipzig.

Carvalho has left on loan

With RB Leipzig for the season

Played 21 times for the Reds

WHAT HAPPENED? Carvalho joined the Reds from Fulham last summer in a £5 million ($6m) deal and he went on to play 21 times, although he only made four Premier League starts. The Portugal Under-21 international did score twice in the league and once in the EFL Cup, but he has now claimed that he barely communicated with Klopp during his time at Anfield.

WHAT THEY SAID: Carvalho said, per Transfermarkt: “I don’t really speak to him, to be fair. He didn’t really give me any advice. I just had to learn as I go, and I feel that is better for me to mature anyway."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In 2023, in the league, Carvalho played a total of eight minutes of football and will now aim to make a major impact during his time in the Bundesliga.

WHAT NEXT? Carvalho could play for Leipzig in pre-season. They face Udinese this week. Meanwhile, Liverpool take on Leicester City at the weekend.