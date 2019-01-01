Fabinho warns against 'silly' mistakes as Liverpool prepare for another 'final'

The versatile Brazilian claims confidence in the Reds camp is "sky high", but is aware of the need for focus to be maintained in a testing title bid

Fabinho is hoping to see Liverpool avoid “silly” mistakes as they prepare to treat every Premier League fixture in an ongoing title challenge as a “final”.

The Reds have positioned themselves at the front of the race for English top-flight supremacy, with a four-point lead held over defending champions Manchester City.

A solitary reversal at the Etihad Stadium represents the only blot on their copybook to date, with Jurgen Klopp having been able to maintain momentum and grind out results when required.

Fabinho, though, is aware that there can be no letting up, with a man who has previously tasted success in Ligue 1 with Monaco aware of what is required to get over the line.

The versatile Brazilian told Liverpool’s official website: “It’s true that I did well in that league but it’s a different league.

“We won the league; I think it helped me for the future, as is the case now.

“We have to take things game by game. Our next ‘final’ is against Crystal Palace and we really have to treat this game as if it were a final.

“There’s still a long way to go, it’s a long league season, so we have to keep calm, take things game by game and keep going.”

He added, ahead of a home date with Palace on Saturday: “Liverpool are really consistent and defensively sound.

“We’re a team that attacks, we’ve always got a lot of numbers in the opposition half. When it comes to a player putting a cross in, there are always lots of bodies in the opposition box for us.

“And, despite not being a defensive-minded team, we’re always ready to go on the counter-attack, our system is set up for that.

“The team is going through a great patch, every player’s confidence is sky high, and all of this has contributed to the team’s good form.”

While confidence is brimming at Anfield, a narrow 1-0 victory over Brighton last time out helped to highlight how deep the Reds are going to have to dig in order to end their long wait for title glory.

Fabinho added: “Yes, the last game was an example of this. We had a lot of possession, Brighton put a lot of men behind the ball, so we had to be patient and try to work hard to find an opening to split the defence and get the ball to our forwards.

Article continues below

“It was difficult but when we got behind them we managed to cause them problems.

“Perhaps the game this weekend will be similar in this regard. We’ve got to be patient and not squander possession with silly passes.

“We’ve got to play on the attack and try to get through their defence but while being patient, knowing if we get the ball to our attackers they can cause a lot of damage to the opponent.”