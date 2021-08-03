Fabinho pens new five-year Liverpool deal
Last Updated
Getty Images
Liverpool star Fabinho has committed his future to Anfield by signing a fresh five-year contract extension, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
The Brazilian, 27, joined Liverpool in 2018 and has proved a valuable utility player for the Reds, filling in at centre-back or right-back as well as his favoured midfield role.
And after helping Jurgen Klopp ease the injury crisis suffered in defence last season he has been rewarded with a new deal that will run until 2026.
Editors' Picks
- Louie Barry: Aston Villa's 'little Vardy' who left Barcelona behind
- Inter would consider Lukaku sale at €120m after rejecting Chelsea offer
- Partey to see ankle specialist after injury rules him out of Arsenal's season opener against Brentford
- Where did it all go wrong? Why the USWNT fell flat in their pursuit of Olympic gold
More to Follow...