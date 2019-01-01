Schar hopes Newcastle can build on momentum after Burnley win

The Swiss centre-back scored a screamer as the Magpies recorded their second win in a row at St James' Park on Tuesday

Fabian Schar hopes that Newcastle can build on their momentum after recording their second win in a row after beating 2-0 at St James' Park.

Rafa Benitez's side have now won four home games on the bounce in the and are seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Six points in their last two games have helped the Magpies leave their relegation worries behind as they now look to build on this run of form and Schar says the two wins over Huddersfield and Burnley were crucial for Newcastle.

"We knew before how massive the two home games would be, especially playing against two teams more or less in the same position in the table," Schar told Sky Sports.

"We wanted to get the points and we have shown in the last few weeks that we can perform. I am happy about that.

"Hopefully we can keep working like this and we have another game this week, so we are looking for more points."

Schar and co travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham this weekend and a win there could see them move to within two points of the top half.

The international scored a goal-of-the-season contender on Tuesday and he said he knew he had hit it well as soon as it left his foot.

"Actually, when you hit a ball, you can feel if it's a good one or not.

"You never know. Sometimes if the ball is too far to the right it hits the post and goes out, but you know if you have hit it and the luck is with you. It was a special goal for me."

New signing Miguel Almiron impressed again and Schar believes he will be a key player for Newcastle for the remainder of the season.

“We have seen since his first day he has some qualities and he can be a very important player for us," he said to the Newcastle Chronicle.

“We have some pace in front, not only him. He has only been here for two or three weeks and he knows what runs he has to do already; he is an intelligent player and, with his pace, he can do a lot of things."