Selangor reveal 'new' crest and name following privatisation approval

The 33-time Malaysia Cup champions outlined its functions and roles following the success of its privatisation process.

on Friday announced that their privatisation documentations submission has been approved by the Malaysian FA (FAM).

In a statement issued through its website, the 33-time champions, who have been operating officially as a football association (FA), revealed that it will be known as Kelab Bolasepak Selangor, Malay for Selangor Football Club (Selangor FC) after the 2020 domestic football season ends in Malaysia, starting from 1 December 2020.

Suprisingly, the club will be using the same FA crest that has only undergone very minor alterations, most noticeably changing the word 'persatuan' (association) to 'kelab' (club).

In Goal's earlier interview with association secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon, he stated that FAM and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regulations bar clubs from using their original FA crests, which required Selangor FC to obtain the intellectual property rights to the Selangor FA crest, in order to continue using it.

The statement also noted that the club are planning to change the crest again in the near future.

"The decision to continue using the existing logo design for Selangor FC was taken after considering this logo is both meaningful and symbolic, apart from having long been associated with the Red Giants. It is also a symbol of courage and sovereignty that Selangor have, and is not something that can be easily replaced.

"However, this does not mean that Selangor FC will not make any changes to the team's identity. 'Any process of rebranding may occur in the future, probably in the next two or three years,'" added Johan in the statement.

The club also outlined the roles that both entities will play following the separation exercise.

"Selangor FA will focus on grassroots development such as coaching education, license supervision, and quality of referees at the state level, as well as developing leagues and football tournaments in [the state of] Selangor, including inter-school competitions, women's football, amateur clubs development as well as overseeing their affiliates in [the state of] Selangor.

"On the other hand, the aspects of empowering Selangor squad, Selangor 2, Selangor Futsal, and the development program of the President Cup squad, Youth Cup squad, and Selangor Women's team will be the main focus of Selangor FC under the management of Red Giants FC Sdn. Bhd."

The club will be led by Selangor FA president Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin and management company Red Giants FC Sdn. Bhd., who are now seeking investors.

"Red Giants FC Sdn Bhd is a private company owned by several shareholders such as Tengku Amir Shah, the Crown Prince of Selangor (as a major shareholder), Selangor State Development Corporation ( ), Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI), and Selangor FA itself.

"However, this shareholding structure is not final or permanent as Red Giants FC Sdn Bhd is always open to accepting investors who are interested in becoming part of the shareholders of this company."