FA Cup third-round draw: When it is, how to watch & teams involved
The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal will enter the 2021-22 FA Cup at the third-round stage as England's biggest teams battle to get their hands on one of the oldest trophies in football.
Defending champions Leicester City will also enter this year's tournament at that point, along with teams from the Championship, including Nottingham Forest, Derby County and more besides.
So, when is the FA Cup third-round draw? GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including how to watch.
When is the FA Cup third-round draw?
The draw for the 2021-22 FA Cup third round will take place on Monday December 6, 2021.
It is scheduled to be held during coverage of the final game of the round between Boreham Wood and St Alban's City. That game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT (2:45pm ET). A specific time has not yet been confirmed for the draw.
How to watch or live stream the FA Cup third-round draw
The draw can be watched live in the UK on ITV 4 - the TV channel broadcasting the second-round game between Boreham Wood and St Alban's City. It can also be streamed live online using the ITV Hub.
Which teams are in the FA Cup third-round draw?
Team
Division
Arsenal
Premier League
Aston Villa
Premier League
Brentford
Premier League
Brighton
Premier League
Burnley
Premier League
Chelsea
Premier League
Crystal Palace
Premier League
Everton
Premier League
Leeds
Premier League
Leicester
Premier League
Liverpool
Premier League
Man City
Premier League
Man Utd
Premier League
Newcastle
Premier League
Norwich
Premier League
Southampton
Premier League
Tottenham
Premier League
Watford
Premier League
West Ham
Premier League
Wolves
Premier League
Barnsley
Championship
Birmingham
Championship
Blackburn
Championship
Blackpool
Championship
Bournemouth
Championship
Bristol City
Championship
Cardiff City
Championship
Coventry
Championship
Derby
Championship
Fulham
Championship
Huddersfield Town
Championship
Hull
Championship
Luton Town
Championship
Middlesbrough
Championship
Millwall
Championship
Nottingham Forest
Championship
Peterborough
Championship
Preston
Championship
QPR
Championship
Reading
Championship
Sheffield United
Championship
Stoke
Championship
Swansea
Championship
West Brom
Championship
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
Second round winner
TBC
A total of 64 teams will compete in the third round of the FA Cup. The 20 winners of the second-round ties will be joined by 20 Premier League clubs and 24 Championship teams.
The 32 winners from the ties will advance to the fourth round of the competition.
When does the FA Cup third round start?
Games in the 2021-22 FA Cup third round are set to be played on the weekend of Saturday January 8, 2022.
That means teams will have a number of weeks - approximately a month - to prepare for their opponents in the round after the draw.