FA Cup final: Transparent, systematic sale reason for seemingly lukewarm Kedah fans' response

Kedah fans' FA Cup final tickets are selling normally, insists Red Eagles' Vice President 1 Anas Hafiz Mustaffa.

are not worried that the 20,000 final tickets sold to their fans in Alor Setar had seemed to receive lukewarm response.

Goal's Tuesday morning observation of the ticket counters at the Darul Aman Stadium, where Kedah fans could purchase their allocation of the tickets to the encounter against , set to be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium this Saturday, saw almost no queue for the tickets, just 15 minutes after the counters were opened.

According to its Vice President 1 Anas Hafiz Mustaffa when met later in the evening, ticket sale had actually been brisk, with only around 3,000 unsold tickets remaining.

And he explained that the absence of the mad dash that usually comes with the sale of cup final tickets in Malaysia is due to the fact that the club are implementing a more transparent and systematic ticket sale this time around.

"It (slow-seeming sale) is definitely not because the fans are staying away. Actually it's because we're doing it (ticket sale) more systematically this time around. We've opened five counters [at the Darul Aman] with each counter comprising four channels, including one for female fans and another for fans who are coming on the club-organised trip. So it's more organised, and we opened the counter until 4.30 pm today.

"Compare this to how it used to be done; when there were only a limited number tickets sold to the fans. Fans had to scramble for them within 30 minutes of the counters being opened. Today the fans knew that there are lots of tickets available, so they can come purchase them at any time until four in the evening.

"Previously, the number of tickets sold was small because many of the tickets were allocated to special interest groups. This year, the president wants to make sure that the ticket sale is undertaken transparently," said Anas to the press before observing training at the stadium on Tuesday evening.

He added that the Red Eagles now plan to finish the remaining 3,000 tickets by selling them off to their Klang Valley-based fans at the Shah Alam Stadium sometime before the match, or by returning them to competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL), to be sold online. No more tickets will be sold at their home ground after Tuesday.

