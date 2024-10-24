This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ryan Kelly

FA Cup 2024-25: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

FA CupTV Guide & StreamingManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaTottenhamManchester City

Complete guide to the 2024-25 FA Cup, including draw details, fixture information results and how to watch.

The FA Cup is the oldest football competition in the world and it has returned for its 144th edition in 2024-25.

Teams from the entire span of the English football pyramid have a shot at glory and the tournament has come to be known for its legendary 'giant-killing ties', which augment the 'magic of the cup'.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2024-25 FA Cup, with a round-by-round guide, including draw details, fixtures and results, as well as which games are being televised.

Where to watch the FA Cup on TV & online

CountryTV channel
United StatesESPN, ESPN+
United KingdomBBC, ITV, BBC iPlayer, ITVX
AustraliaOptus Sport

FA Cup games are broadcast live on ESPN in the United States, with ESPN+ streaming a selection of fixtures across the duration of the tournament.

In the United Kingdom, broadcasting rights are shared by the BBC and ITV, with BBC showing 18 live matches a season and ITV showing at least 20 games live.

FA Cup first round draw, fixtures & results

The draw for the first round of the 2024-25 FA Cup was made on October 14, 2024.

Among the notable games in the draw are the meeting of Sutton United and Birmingham City, as well as Wrexham's visit to Harrogate Town (both games are televised), while MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon will face off in a continuation of a rivalry which began in the early 21st century when Wimbledon FC relocated to Milton Keynes.

DateFixtureTV channel
Nov 1Notts County vs Alfreton TownN/A
Nov 1Tamworth vs Huddersfield TownBBC Two, BBC iPlayer, ESPN+
Nov 2Barrow vs Doncaster RoversN/A
Nov 2Brackley Town vs Braintree TownN/A
Nov 2Bradford City vs Aldershot TownN/A
Nov 2Bristol Rovers vs Weston-super-MareESPN+
Nov 2Burton Albion vs Scarborough AthleticN/A
Nov 2Carlisle United vs Wigan AthleticN/A
Nov 2Chesterfield vs HorshamN/A
Nov 2Crewe Alexandra vs Dagenham & RedbridgeN/A
Nov 2Exeter City vs BarnetN/A
Nov 2Gillingham vs BlackpoolN/A
Nov 2Grimsby Town vs WealdstoneN/A
Nov 2Hednesford Town vs Gainsborough TrinityN/A
Nov 2Maidenhead United vs Crawley TownN/A
Nov 2Newport County vs Peterborough UnitedN/A
Nov 2Port Vale vs BarnsleyN/A
Nov 2Reading vs Fleetwood TownN/A
Nov 2Rochdale vs BromleyN/A
Nov 2Rotherham United vs Cheltenham TownN/A
Nov 2Rushall Olympic vs Accrington StanleyN/A
Nov 2Salford City vs Shrewsbury TownN/A
Nov 2Solihull Moors vs Maidstone UnitedN/A
Nov 2Southend United vs Charlton AthleticN/A
Nov 2Stevenage vs GuiseleyN/A
Nov 2Stockport County vs Forest Green RoversN/A
Nov 2Swindon Town vs Colchester UnitedN/A
Nov 2Tonbridge Angels vs Harborough TownN/A
Nov 2Tranmere Rovers vs Oldham AthleticN/A
Nov 2Walsall vs Bolton WanderersN/A
Nov 2Woking vs Cambridge UnitedN/A
Nov 2Worthing vs MorecambeN/A
Nov 2Wycombe Wanderers vs York CityN/A
Nov 2Northampton Town vs Kettering TownBBC Two, BBC iPlayer, ESPN+
Nov 3MK Dons vs WimbledonN/A
Nov 3Sutton United vs Birmingham CityITV1, ITVX, ESPN+
Nov 3Boreham Wood vs Leyton OrientESPN+
Nov 3Curzon Ashton vs Mansfield TownESPN+
Nov 3Harrogate Town vs WrexhamITVX, ESPN+
Nov 4Chesham United vs Lincoln CityITV4, ESPN+

FA Cup 2024-25 round dates

RoundDateNo. of fixturesTeams entering
First roundNovember 2, 20244024 League One teams + 24 League Two teams
Second roundNovember 30, 202420None
Third roundJanuary 11, 20253220 Premier League teams + 24 Championship teams
Fourth roundFebruary 8, 202516None
Fifth roundMarch 1, 20258None
Quarter-finalsMarch 29, 20254None
Semi-finalsApril 26, 20252None
FinalMay 17, 20251None

The 2024-25 FA Cup began on August 3, 2025, with the first of six qualifying rounds leading into the 'first round proper', as it is known on November 2.

There are seven 'proper' rounds in the lead-up to the final, which will be held on May 17, 2025. You can see the round dates, fixture numbers, and more above.

What is the FA Cup prize money?

RoundWinner prizeLoser prize
First round£45,000£15,000
Second round£75,000£20,000
Third round£115,000£25,000
Fourth round£120,000None
Fifth round£225,000None
Quarter-finals£450,000None
Semi-finals£1,000,000£500,000
Final£2,000,000£1,000,000

Participation and success in the FA Cup can be relatively lucrative for teams, particularly those from the lower divisions.

A team entering the competition in the first round that goes on to win the FA Cup would earn £4,030,000 in prize money, with the final alone being worth £2,000,000 to the winners.

You can see a breakdown of the 2024-25 FA Cup prize money in the table above.

Who won the FA Cup last year?

Manchester United are the defending FA Cup champions, having won the 2023-24 edition of the competition.

The Red Devils defeated their close rivals Manchester City 2-1 in front of 85,000 people at Wembley.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo were enough to see United over the line, despite a late Jeremy Doku goal narrowing the deficit.

United defeated Wigan Athletic, Newport County, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, and Coventry City on their way to the final.

