FA Cup 2019-20: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the latest edition of the oldest football competition in the world

The in is the oldest football competition in the world and this season it is into its 139th season.

Teams from the 10th level of the English football pyramid right up to the Premier League compete and it will see a total of 735 teams take part.

Winner-takes-all knockout games mean there is always a chance of a 'giant killing' and there have been plenty of those moments over the years, contributing to the magic of the cup.

With the 2019-20 edition under way, Goal brings you everything you need to know about this season's FA Cup.

FA Cup third round

The draw for the 2019-20 FA Cup third round took place on December 2, 2019. The ties will be played the weekend commencing January 3, 2020.

will host in the Merseyside derby in is the round's standout match, while defending champions will host League Two side Port Vale.

Elsewhere, will welcome Man Utd at Molineux, travel to and take on Leeds at the Emirates.

Date Match TV? Jan 3-Jan 6 Wolves vs Man Utd TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 vs TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Liverpool vs TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 vs Huddersfield TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Manchester City vs Port Vale TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 vs Tranmere Rovers TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Arsenal vs Leeds TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 vs Peterborough TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Leicester vs TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Charlton Athletic vs TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 vs Swansea TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 vs TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Cardiff vs Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle Utd TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Rochdale or Boston Utd vs Newcastle Utd TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Sheffield Utd vs AFC Flyde TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Oxford Utd vs Exeter City or Hartlepool Utd TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City or Ipswich Town TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Bournemouth vs Luton Town TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 vs TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandria vs Barnsley TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Reading vs Blackpool TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 vs Norwich TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 vs Newport County TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 vs TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 vs TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Fleetwood Town vs Portsmouth TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Gillingham vs West Ham TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Burton Albion vs Northampton Town TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Burnley vs Peterborough Utd TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 Solihull Moors or Utd vs TBC Jan 3-Jan 6 vs TBC

FA Cup second round

Date Match Nov 29 Maldon & Tiptree 0-1 Newport County Nov 30 Cheltenham Town 1-3 Port Vale Nov 30 Forest Green Rovers 2-2 Carlisle United Nov 30 Kingstonian 0-2 AFC Fylde Nov 30 Oldham Athletic 0-1 Burton Albion Nov 30 Portsmouth 2-1 Altrincham Nov 30 Shrewsbury Town 2-0 Mansfield Town Nov 30 Walsall 0-1 Oxford United Nov 30 Eastleigh 1-1 Crew Alexandra Dec 1 Blackpool 3-1 Maidstone United Dec 1 Bristol Rovers 1-1 Plymouth Argyle Dec 1 Coventry City 1-1 Ipswich Town Dec 1 Crawley Town 1-2 Fleetwood Town Dec 1 Exeter City 2-2 Hartlepool United Dec 1 Gillingham 3-0 Doncaster Rovers Dec 1 Northampton Town 3-1 Notts County Dec 1 Peterborough United 3-0 Dover Athletic Dec 1 Rochdale 0-0 Boston United Dec 1 Tranmere Rovers 5-1 Chichester City Dec 2 Solilhull Moors vs Rotherham United

FA Cup second-round replays

Date Match Dec 10 Ipswich Town vs Coventry City Dec 10 Hartlepool United vs Exeter City Dec 10 Crewe Alexandra vs Eastleigh Dec 10 Carlisle United vs Forest Green Rovers Dec 10 Boston United vs Rochdale Dec 10 Plymouth Argyle vs Bristol Rovers

FA Cup first round

Date Match Nov 8 Dulwich Hamlet 1-4 Carlisle United Nov 9 Sunderland 1-1 Gillingham Nov 9 Wimbledon 1-1 Doncaster Rovers Nov 9 Accrington Stanley 0-2 Crew Alexandra Nov 9 Blackpool 4-1 Morecambe Nov 9 0-1 Plymouth Argyle Nov 9 Cambridge United 1-1 Exeter City Nov 9 Carshalton Athletic 1-4 Boston United Nov 9 Cheltenham Town 1-1 Swindon Town Nov 9 Colchester United 0-2 Coventry City Nov 9 Crawley Town 4-1 Scunthorpe United Nov 9 Ebbsfleet United 2-3 Notts County Nov 9 Forest Green Rovers 4-0 Billericay Town Nov 9 Grimsby Town 1-1 Newport County Nov 9 Ipswich Town 1-1 Lincoln City Nov 9 MK Dons 0-1 Port Vale Nov 9 Maidenhead United 1-3 Rotherham United Nov 9 Maidstone United 1-0 Torquay United Nov 9 Mansfield Town 1-0 Chorley Nov 9 Nantwich Town 0-1 AFC Fylde Nov 9 Oxford City 1-5 Solihull Moors Nov 9 Salford City 1-1 Burton Albion Nov 9 Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Bradford City Nov 9 Stevenage 1-1 Peterborough United Nov 9 Stourbridge 2-2 Eastleigh Nov 9 Tranmere Rovers 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers Nov 9 Walsall 2-2 Darlington Nov 10 Hayes & Yeading 0-2 Oxford United Nov 10 York City 0-1 Altrincham Nov 10 Wrexham 0-0 Rochdale Nov 10 Macclesfield Town 0-4 Kingstonian Nov 10 Leyton Orient 1-2 Maldon & Tiptree Nov 10 Gateshead 1-2 Oldham Athletic Nov 10 Chippenham Town 0-3 Northampton Town Nov 10 Bristol Rovers 1-1 Bromley Nov 10 Barnet 0-2 Fleetwood Town Nov 10 Dover Athletic 1-0 Southend United Nov 11 Harrogate Town 1-2 Portsmouth Nov 12 Yeovil Town 1-4 Hartlepool United

FA Cup first-round replays

Date Match Nov 19 Swindon Town 0-1 Cheltenham Town Nov 19 Rochdale 1-0 Wrexham Nov 19 Peterborough United 2-0 Stevenage Nov 19 Gillingham 1-0 Sunderland AET Nov 19 Exeter City 1-0 Cambridge United Nov 19 Eastleigh 3-0 Stourbridge Nov 19 Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Wimbledon Nov 19 Burton Albion 4-1 Salford City Nov 19 Bromley 0-1 Bristol Rovers Nov 19 Bradford City 0-1 Shrewsbury Town Nov 20 Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Tranmere Rovers AET Nov 20 Newport County 2-0 Grimsby Town Nov 20 Lincoln City 0-1 Ipswich Town Nov 20 Darlington 0-1 Walsall

When did the FA Cup start & when is the final?

The first round proper of the 2019-20 FA Cup kicked off on November 8, 2019, with 47 clubs from League One and League Two entering at that stage.

Those clubs joined the 32 winners from the qualifying stages of the competition, which got under way on August 10 and concluded on October 19.

Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition at the third round.

The date of the 2019-20 FA Cup final is May 23, 2020. The game will take place at Wembley Stadium, as is customary.

FA Cup TV channel & stream

UK TV channel Online stream BBC / BT Sport BBC iPlayer / BT Sport app

The FA Cup is broadcast on the BBC and BT Sport in the United Kingdom.

Both networks air the final and share the rest of the competition, taking turns to select the games they wish to broadcast.

All matches shown by the BBC and BT Sport will be available to stream on their respective websites and apps.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United States, the rights to the FA Cup are owned by ESPN, but the games will exclusively be streamed online via ESPN+.

That means the games are not strictly being shown live on television in the US.