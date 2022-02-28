FA contact Elliott for explanation of flare celebration after Liverpool's Carabao Cup final triumph

The FA have contacted Harvey Elliott for an explanation over his use of a flare after Liverpool's Carabao Cup final triumph, GOAL can confirm.

Jurgen Klopp secured his first domestic cup as Liverpool manager as his team overcame Chelsea after a dramatic penalty shootout at Wembley.

Elliott came on in the 79th minute and went on to score in the shootout, but could now be at risk of punishment for his celebrations after the game.

What is the situation?

The FA has written to the 18-year-old to ask for his observations after he was pictured holding a flare as the Liverpool squad celebrations.

Pyrotechnics are banned in English football stadiums, but Elliott picked up the flare after it was thrown onto the pitch by Reds supporters after the final whistle.

Elliott's breakthrough 2021-22

Elliott was originally left out of Klopp's squad for the game, but was drafted in to the bench at the last minute following an injury to Thiago Alcantara in the warm-up.

The teenager, who moved to Anfield from Fulham in 2019, eventually came on for his eighth senior appearance for the season and won the first domestic prize of his career.

