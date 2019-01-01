Ezekiel Bassey joins Al Masry from Akwa United

The former Barcelona B winger has teamed up with the Egyptian top-flight side

Al Masry have snapped up Ezekiel Bassey on a three-and-a-half year deal from Nigerian Professional Football League outfit Akwa United.

The Nigeria winger's move to Egypt comes on the back of unsuccessful stints abroad with Barcelona and Paykan, both on loan from Enyimba.

After running down his contract at the Aba side, Bassey returned to Akwa United during the 2018 NPFL season, for a second spell.

He has, however, moved to Egypt where he is expected to spend the next three-and-a-half year.

“The board of directors of the Egyptian club headed by Mr. Samir Halabia has completed the contract with Nigerian international striker Ezekiel Joseph Bassey for a three-and-a-half-year contract,” read a club statement.

رحبوا معنا بمهاجمنا الدولي النيجيري 🇳🇬 ايزيكل باسي 💚👏

WELCOME EZEKIEL BASSEY 🇳🇬 💚👏 pic.twitter.com/dPY3Yw1bsz — Al-Masry SC (@AlMasrySC) January 21, 2019

Al Masry are placed 14th in the Egyptian Premier League log after garnering 19 points from 17 matches.