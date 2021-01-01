Eze: The stats that prove Crystal Palace star’s long-range goal ability

The Anglo-Nigerian certainly will have endeared himself to manager Roy Hodgson with stunning strike against Sheffield United

Eberechi Eze reaffirmed his ability to score long-range goals with his latest effort against on Saturday.

In brilliant fashion, the Anglo-Nigerian recorded his second goal in the Premier League as the Eagles silenced Chris Wilder’s Blades 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

With international Jeffrey Schlupp handing the hosts a fourth minute lead, Eze doubled his team’s advantage on the stroke of half time with a spectacular effort.

Five minutes after replacing Schlupp, the 22-year-old carved a path from inside his own half, dismissed three of his markers before unleashing a beauty into the bottom right corner of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's net.

2 - Both of Eberechi Eze's Premier League goals for have come from outside the box, with only James Ward-Prowse (3) netting more from range this season. Class. #CRYSHU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2021

Thanks to that effort, both of his goals in the English elite division have now come from outside the box.

He is only behind English international and midfielder James Ward-Prowse who has scored more goals (three) than any other players outside the opposition area in the 2020-21 campaign.

His performance against the Blades was a display of marvellous quality, having previously opened his Premier League account for Palace with a sublime free-kick in their 4-1 decimation of in November 2020.

Despite a fine outing, Eze was cautioned by referee Stuart Attwell in the 67th minute for clattering into Ethan Ampadu.

The youth international has been an instant hit in Hodgson’s squad since joining them from English Championship side Queens Park on August 28 on a five-year deal; for a fee reportedly around £17 million.

Even his teammate Wilfried Zaha recently showered encomium on him for helping him make a more significant contribution to the club.

“100% [he helps my game]. I’m not having to drop deep and dribble as much,” Zaha told Premier League Productions. “I’ve taken that role of playing up-front now, so I don’t have to dribble as much and I just get into the right positions. So him being a dribbler helps me.”

Thanks to this latest result, Crystal Palace now occupy the 12th spot in the English top flight log having garnered 22 points from 17 matches, to steer clear of the relegation waters.

Eze will be hoping to find the net when his side travel to the Molineux Stadium for their clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 8.