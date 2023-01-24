'Extraordinary' - Lewandowski gives Kiwior glowing review following Arsenal transfer

Robert Lewandowski discussed new Arsenal signing Jakub Kiwior and given a glowing review of the Polish defender.

Lewandowski raves over Kiwior

Described him as a "real player"

Pair played together for national team

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have strengthened their already impressive squad with the signing of Poland defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia. And with the signing over the line, the club has unearthed quotes from his international team-mate - and rampant, world-renowned goal-getter - Lewandowski to offer fans some insight into the new face in town.

WHAT HE SAID: “Listen to me, this is a real player," Lewandowski was quoted as saying in a profile on Arsenal's website. "I noticed it during the warm-up before the match against the Netherlands. In training, it’s very difficult to see certain things. Then I saw him in the match, extraordinary. Really great potential.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kiwior, 22, heads to the Gunners off the back of an impressive two-year stint in Serie A. He's been capped nine times for the Polish national team, starting all four games in their 2022 World Cup campaign. Kiwior is the latest addition to a young squad that tops the Premier League after 19 games and has just beaten a resurgent Manchester United outfit in a true show of winning credentials.

Head coach Mikel Arteta has been keen to add to his squad and has got his wish, with the club also snapping up Leandro Trossard from Brighton.

WHAT NEXT FOR KIWIOR? Arsenal have another huge test coming up next in the form of a trip to Manchester City in the FA Cup. And with fixtures coming thick and fast, the game could present an opportunity for Kiwior to make his debut.