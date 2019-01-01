EXTRA TIME: Play Percy Tau or we will unfollow Club Brugge - South African fans on Twitter

South African football supporters were enjoying the Champions League action until their favourite player wasn't selected by the Belgian club

The group stage is back and South African fans were anticipating the second day of action because Percy Tau was set to play.

Tau's club eventually drew 0-0 against , and the match turned into a massive anti-climax in , and this was not because of the score.

Fans were looking forward to watch Club Brugge more than any other team. Take a look at some of the Tweets on display, including a video of a classroom lining up to the tune of the Champions League anthem.

So many supporters underlined how much Tau's place in the Champions League meant to them, but unfortunately, the former star sat on the bench for the entire game.

If there was such an outpouring of emotion on social media when a player doesn't even run onto the field, can one imagine how it would be when Tau does do something in the Champions League this season?

Many of the Tweets were hilarious jokes, warning Club Brugge they would unfollow the club if Tau doesn't start the next Champions League game. Followers also wanted to point out nobody would care for Club Brugge if it wasn't for Tau.

We also take a look at how South African fans followed other Champions League games, though the majority of the attention was on Tau... on the bench.

A fan pointed out South Africans support Tau more than Bafana Bafana, and if they can show the same love to one another (at rival clubs) then anything would be possible.

We are not counting the neutrals who attempted to pretend Tau never represented Sundowns in the past.

I shouldn’t be enjoying Thibaut Courtois conceding as much as I do. — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) September 18, 2019

This is probably the healthiest move Percy could have made. Love how Brugge have tapped into his culture through connecting with South African fans back home. I’m certain @percymuzitau22 is buzzing at these developments, which bodes well for him to give his best on the pitch. https://t.co/VKriDx71iD — Chad Klate (@CKlatey) September 18, 2019

Valverde is giving Dortmund a false sense of belief because he knows that by keeping Rakitic and Messi on the bench means 5 nil when Borussia goes to Nou Camp pic.twitter.com/6t5nHAZ3OT — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) September 17, 2019

Percy Tau is a national asset Yes but you can't deny He played for Sundowns. — SZN of #LaDécima 💙💛💚 (@ClementRave) September 18, 2019

Just remembered that Tau used to play for a small team in SA called Sundowns, they have 115 fans 😥😞😭 — Sandile Shamase (@Sandile27207477) September 18, 2019

If you ever put Percy Tau on the bench again,we will stop supporting you and unfollow also... https://t.co/Xa2QnNAfp7 — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) September 18, 2019

We would formally like to welcome you to South African twitter. 🤣🇿🇦



Friend Today 😁

Enemy Tomorrow😡



These comments 🥊 https://t.co/3w7adKxfSK — Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) September 18, 2019

No #UCL debut for Percy Tau tonight. All three subs used. 🇿🇦⚽️ https://t.co/7oj84mcW1J — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) September 18, 2019

Is #ClubBrugge knowns that after Percy Tau leave we gonna unfollow them pic.twitter.com/Bu7gF5139Y — Obee Easy (@ObeeRude2) September 18, 2019

Whole of RSA: Put in Percy Tau(Lion of Judah).



Club Brugge: Ngeke Sizwe ngani



Whole of RSA: iLight le Club Jobe. pic.twitter.com/JE3AlJ8WN7 — Frank Lucas (@Dman_zn) September 18, 2019

Percy Tau would have scored by now weitsi #UCL pic.twitter.com/ymtN2VQCTf — Motho Wa Modimo (@Lebzito8) September 18, 2019

#ClubBrugge Percy Tau could've scored that .. how long do we have to wait !!! pic.twitter.com/gzAjk5UoEF — Kagiso.🇿🇦 Sepedi ke leleme la bomma. (@djOld_soulsSA) September 18, 2019

I will watch the game when Percy Tau comes on #ClubBrugge pic.twitter.com/yuA4rEsUP7 — Theo (@HiMinaTheo) September 18, 2019

If we could Support each other like we Support Percy Tau guys. We Could Rule the world from South Africa 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0CEz6w3sj5 — Okurimono Sensei 🍫🍾🎰 (@Kamikray) September 18, 2019

Lord your son doesn't wanna play Percy Tau. What should we do with him 😶😶 #ClubBrugge pic.twitter.com/0pyZlxzFUA — 👑 (@As79Sandile) September 18, 2019

This whole Percy Tau and #ClubBrugge reminds me of uBaxter and Lorch but ke asikho lapho... pic.twitter.com/z4IjqPkvb4 — ♌ (@SliiMagubane) September 18, 2019

Imagine a whole Nation behind your team then you deny us a chance to watch our Percy Tau mxm nizi kaka man #ClubBrugge #UCL pic.twitter.com/scdseBZ3SS — 💚 Abuti 💚 (@DeeLozah) September 18, 2019

This game is boring without Percy Tau 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/QgetjiBgL5 — AFRICAN A🇿🇦 (@aa_mphefu) September 18, 2019

Percy Tau still on the bench. This coach is starting behave like our Government in terms of sevice delivery. — Thabelo Mudau #NotYetUhuru (@THABELOMUDAU5) September 18, 2019

A Nigerian guy asked why 🇿🇦 is so happy that Percy Tau is playing for an "unknown" club at the #ChampionsLeague but little does he understand what this man carries, a HOPE of the nation, A HOPE that we will rise to the best we once was, a HOPE of our best ever football Era 🦁 pic.twitter.com/mor3uB2HR6 — Dark🛡️Knight (@LudwaX) September 18, 2019

Because of Percy Tau, club brugge is now a South African football team. Whether Niyathanda anithanda pic.twitter.com/jN87ry8pSG — Samke Phungula-Goldwyn (@PhungulaSam) September 18, 2019