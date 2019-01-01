EXTRA TIME: Nigerian students in Egypt turn up for Super Eagles training

The three-time African champions kicked off their final lap of preparation at their team base in Alexandria

A host of Nigerian students in turned out to watch and cheer the Super Eagles during their training session in Alexandria ahead of the (Afcon).

With less than two days to the commencement of the biennial tournament, Gernot Rohr’s men welcomed Nigerians studying at the Arab Academy to Tuesday’s training session.

will begin their Afcon campaign against Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium on June 22 and the students have assured the team of unflinching support during their group outings.