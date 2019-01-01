EXTRA TIME: Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho kick off vacation in style
Leicester City duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have started their vacation before joining Nigeria training camp for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The duo travelled to Saint-Tropez, a coastal town in France, to relax and recharge.
Both players were included in Gernot Rohr’s 25-man provisional squad for the biennial tournament in Egypt and are expected to join the rest of their international teammates in Asaba on June 2 for the first training camp.
After helping Leicester City finish the 2018-19 campaign with a goalless draw against Chelsea on Sunday, Ndidi and Iheanacho were spotted relaxing on a boat.