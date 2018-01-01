Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: Kalou, Drogba, Cornet surprise kids in Cote d'Ivoire

The trio put smiles on the faces of children in Ivory Coast with their presence in a Christmas party

Chelsea legends Salomon Kalou and Didier Drogba; and Lyon star Cornet Maxwel celebrated Christmas with kids in Abidjan during an event organised by Salomon Kalou Foundation.

The football stars joined children in the capital city of Cote d'Ivoire to celebrate the holiday and also shared gifts to them.

It was not all about the children as they also had a dancing competition amongst themselves with Drogba showing off his best moves.

"We live baby " @kalou_foundation

A post shared by Salomon Kalou (@salomonkalou) on

