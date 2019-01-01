South Africa

EXTRA TIME: How South Africa reacted to Baxter's resignation

We take a look at the social media reaction after the Bafana Bafana coach left his post on Friday morning

The expectation was already building on social media since coach Stuart Baxter announced a press conference.

Then the British coach stated he is resigning from his job as Bafana Bafana coach, following his inconsistent results at the helm of the national team.

We first take a look at the early reactions from the media to the breaking news in South Africa. After that we focus on the feelings from the Bafana Bafana fans, with their usual sense of humour and open criticism.

A popular opinion after Baxter's resignation, is that he should take over from Ernst Middendorp as Kaizer Chiefs coach.

Baxter won the league twice with Amakhosi and since then the team has struggled to win a trophy.

Another popular view is Benni McCarthy should be the next Bafana coach. The former Porto star has more backers even though the likes of Gavin Hunt and Pitso Mosimane have the better record and experience in domestic football.

Read all the reaction right here and share your views on who you think should replace Baxter in the hot seat.

