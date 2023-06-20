Explained: Why West Ham rejected Arsenal's £90m offer for Declan Rice

West Ham have rejected a £90m ($115m) bid from Arsenal for Declan Rice - and GOAL can explain why.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal's second bid, per BBC Sport, was worth £90m in total for the Hammers, with £75m offered up front. Hammers chairman David Sullivan previously admitted he is "99% sure" that the Europa Conference League winner will leave the club this summer but Arsenal have yet to match West Ham's asking price.

WHY DID WEST HAM REJECT THE OFFER? They are holding out for a bigger fee for Rice, who has developed into one of the very best midfielders in the Premier League in recent seasons. West Ham also want a different payment structure, to ensure they can reinvest more quickly, as opposed to spreading the fee out over multiple seasons. As West Ham have the option to extend Rice's deal until 2025, they are under little pressure to accept a reduced fee.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice has also been linked with Manchester City and there is a possibility that the treble winners will attempt to buy him, potentially pushing his price up. Arsenal may be inclined to act fast but they appear to have other targets too, including Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

WHAT'S NEXT? Rice has played for England in their Euro 2024 qualifiers so is likely to head off on a break before his future is decided.