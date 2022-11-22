Explained: Why Trossard snubbed Arsenal transfer in favour of Brighton move

Leandro Trossard’s agent has explained why the Belgium international snubbed a move to Arsenal in favour of linking up with Brighton.

Belgian star joined Seagulls in 2019

Was wanted at Emirates Stadium

Now being linked with Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old winger linked up with the Seagulls when completing a switch from Genk in the summer of 2019. He could have ended up at Emirates Stadium had interest from Premier League heavyweights been embraced, but the decision was taken to steer well clear of fierce competition for places in north London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Trossard is now being linked with Chelsea, after catching the eye at Brighton, and his representative, Josy Comhair, has told HUMO of how a transfer to England was first completed: “[Graham] Potter came to Brussels especially for Leandro. With an extensive Power Point presentation to convince him. He absolutely wanted him. There were other options. In the same period, I had several conversations with Arsenal. They came to Belgium four times. I’ll give you a note: most players would have chosen Arsenal. But what would have happened if Leandro didn’t get to play? Then there is only one way out: to take a step back. People don’t realise what that does in someone’s head. I know Leandro: bench him three times and he goes wild. So, we turned it around: if he does well at Brighton, he doesn’t have to back down, he can take a step forward. Didn’t we get it right?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trossard has proved to be a useful source of goals and assists for Brighton, finding the target on seven occasions this season – with that haul including a memorable hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield.

WHAT NEXT? Trossard’s contract at Brighton is due to expire in the summer of 2023, but they do boast a 12-month extension option that can be triggered to keep him out of free agency and on their books while a decision on his long-term future is made.