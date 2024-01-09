Explained: Why Supercopa de Espana is often held outside of Spain

Why is the Supercopa de Espana held in Saudi Arabia? Explained

The Supercopa de Espana is a club competition in Spain that pits the most successful domestic clubs in Spain against each other.

The format of the competition is simple with four different sides participating from Spain with one winner being decided at the end of the three matches. But the Supercopa de Espana is often played outside of Spain which has left viewers wondering why? GOAL brings you all the information about the competition and why it is played outside of Spain.

Why is Supercopa de Espana played outside of Spain?

In the 2019/20 campaign, the Spanish Federation decided to move the trophy to the Middle East to garner global attraction and also earn money from the Saudi Arabian government. With Saudi Arabia earning massive popularity in the sport with marquee players moving to their league and the country getting hosting rights of the 2022 FIFA World Club, the Spanish Federation wanted to capitalise on the iconic growth.

The government had also paid the Spanish FA a sum of €30m for each edition of the tournament that'll be held in the Middle East.

Supercopa de Espana in other countries?

The Supercopa de Espana is not an alien tournament that's just held in Spain with other European leagues also hosting similar leagues. Although the Spanish competition is the only cup in which more than two teams participate and more than one game is held.

The Community Shield in England where the previous season's Premier League winners cross swords with the FA Cup winner or the DFL Supercup in Germany where the reigning Bundesliga champion faces the reigning DFB Pokal winner are prime examples of a similar tournament.