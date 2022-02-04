Explained: Why Middlesbrough's controversial goal against Man Utd was allowed to stand

Matt Crooks' second-half equaliser was a memorable moment for Middlesbrough as the Championship side pulled level with Manchester United at Old Trafford, but the goal wasn't without controversy.

After seeing Jadon Sancho open the scoring in the first half, Crooks brought Boro level in the 64th minute. The match would eventually go to penalties after the sides ended 1-1 after extra time, with the Championship outfit stunning the hosts to send them out on spot kicks.

But Crooks' goal was a controversial one as the ball struck Duncan Watmore's hand in the run-up to the goal.

What happened?

Crooks' goal came in the 64th minute as he was teed up by Watmore, who was able to bring down a pass from Isaiah Jones.

However, in bringing that pass down, Watmore saw the ball bounce off his foot and up into his right hand before he fired the ball right into Crooks' path for the leveller.

Man Utd players surrounded referee Anthony Taylor in protest, but the goal was given as VAR determined that Watmore's handling of the ball was accidental.

Updated rules say that a handball can only be called if a "player deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, moving the hand/arm towards the ball", adding that a goal could be ruled out if the player "scores in the opponents' goal directly from their hand/arm, even if accidental, including by the goalkeeper".

By the letter of the law, the goal would have been disallowed if Watmore himself had scored the goal but, as the handball was accidental and in the run-up, the goal was allowed to stand.

