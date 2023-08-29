Explained: Why Man Utd saw Nicolas Tagliafico transfer offer turned down by Lyon

Manchester United have seen their initial attempt to sign Nicolas Tagliafico on loan from Lyon turned down.

Red Devils searching for cover at left-back

Shaw and Malacia currently sidelined

Ten Hag worked with Tagliafico at Ajax

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Metro, the Red Devils have seen their attempt to loan Lyon defender Nicolas Tagliafico turned down, with the Ligue 1 side insisting there must be an obligation to buy included. United boss Ten Hag is familiar with the Argentine's style of play as the duo worked together when both were at Dutch side Ajax.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are currently short of options at left-back heading into this weekend's Premier League clash with Arsenal, with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both currently sidelined. Diogo Dalot performed amicably as cover, as Erik ten Hag's side came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD?: With the transfer window set to slam shut this Friday, the Red Devils have been assessing multiple options at left-back. Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, Barcelona's Marcos Alonso and Spurs outcast Sergio Reguilon have all been linked back to Old Trafford.