Explained: Why Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic didn’t celebrate goal against Lecce despite ending 11-game goal draught

Dusan Vlahovic has explained why he refrained from celebrating after scoring Juventus' eventual winner against Leece that ended an 11-game drought.

Vlahovic scored gainst Leece

Juventus won 2-1

Forward didn't celebrate his goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serbian found his scoring boots after an 11-game gap in the league when he scored Juventus' second to propel his side to a crucial 2-1 win over Leece that saw them retain their third spot in the Serie A standings with 63 points from 33 matches. However, despite sprinting towards his team-mates in elation, the striker did not break into any more jubilant celebrations as he was mourning the loss of lives of eight students and a security guard following a mass shooting by a teenager in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It was important to win because we had had a poor run of form. I am happy for the goal, I missed it and I hope to continue. However, this is a sad day for me after what happened in Belgrade this [Wednesday] morning. I want to send a big hug to everyone there," he stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vlahovic's return to form will provide much relief to Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus had looked toothless in attack in the recent past and were on a four-game winless streak. The Bianconeri are pitched in an intense top-four battle along with Inter, Atalanta and AC Milan, and any further slip might cost them a Champions League berth for next season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Juventus face Atalanta in a crucial Serie A fixture next on Sunday and Vlahovic would look to add to his tally of nine league goals this season.