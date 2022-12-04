Explained: Why France star Kounde was asked to remove necklace during World Cup round of 16 tie against Poland

France defender Jules Kounde was instructed to remove a chain he was wearing around his neck during the World Cup last 16 tie against Poland.

Kounde wore necklace for most of first half

Referee told him to remove it

Jewellery is not permitted during matches

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender was caught wearing a necklace and was instructed by the referee to remove it late in the first half. A member of France's staff had to take the chain off the Barcelona player on the touchline.

WHY DID KOUNDE HAVE TO REMOVE NECKLACE? Kounde was told to take the necklace off because wearing jewellery is against the rules for safety reasons. "All items of jewellery (necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, leather bands, rubber bands, etc.) are forbidden and must be removed. Using tape to cover jewellery is not permitted," the IFAB rules of the game say. "The players must be inspected before the start of the match and substitutes before they enter the field of play."

WHAT PUNISHMENT COULD KOUNDE FACE? Kounde won't face any repercussions for wearing the necklace after complying with the referee's request to remove it. However, if he is caught wearing it in any further matches at this World Cup, the defender could face a yellow card as punishment.

WHAT THEY SAID? After the game, which France won 3-1 to progress to the quarter-finals, Didier Deschamps expressed his disappointment in Kounde for failing to remove the jewellery that he also wears regularly in training. The France boss told reporters: ''I even told him – ‘You’re lucky you’re not in front of me, or else'. The referee had told us that as soon as there was a stoppage in play, players are not allowed to wear a bracelet or a necklace. They’re not going to start wearing watches or sunglasses either. It’s not allowed. I thought he was taking it off but apparently that wasn’t the case, it’s our fault.''

