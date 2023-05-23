Explained: Why Arsenal stand to benefit in the Champions League from Juventus being docked 10 points in Serie A

Juventus have been stung with a 10-point deduction in Serie A, with that penalty set to benefit Arsenal in the 2023-24 Champions League.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bianconeri, who were docked 15 points earlier this season but overturned that decision on appeal, have been sanctioned as a result of “financial irregularities” and “false accounting” in Turin. They can object to the latest ruling, but as things stand they have dropped to seventh in the Italian top-flight with only two games left to take in.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As a result, Juve will not be playing Champions League football next term. Arsenal, on the other hand, will be and they may be handed a timely boost ahead of their return to elite European competition. That is because the pots from which the group stage draw is made are determined by factors such as titles and trophies won in the previous season, along with every club’s UEFA coefficient.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal were, as runners-up in the Premier League but returning to the Champions League for the first time since 2016-17, due to be placed into Pot 3. With Juve dropping out, and AC Milan boasting a worse coefficient score than the Gunners, Mikel Arteta’s side are set to be bumped up into Pot 2 – meaning that they will avoid facing another team from that sector, which in theory makes their draw easier.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are set to join the likes of Real Madrid, Inter and Atletico Madrid in Pot 2 and will be placed into a group alongside teams from Pots 1, 3 and 4.