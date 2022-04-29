Explained: Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United consultancy job and what he will be doing

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be stepping into a consultancy role at the end of the season, but what exactly will he be doing in his new position? GOAL is here to bring you all the details.

Rangnick was drafted in to steady the ship at Old Trafford following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking in November, with Man Utd bringing him in on a short term contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

The German has been unable to halt the Red Devils' slide down the Premier League table, but he is set to assist the club's next permanent boss in a boardroom capacity from the summer onwards.

What is Rangnick's next role at United?

United initially revealed Rangnick will take up a "consultancy role" in their official statement confirming his arrival as interim head coach on November 29.

"All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team," he said after the announcement.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

Rangnick has since reaffirmed his commitment to staying on at Old Trafford, but has also been named Austria's new manager and will balance his time between the two jobs through to 2024.

“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United," he said on April 29.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again. It is an honour for me to take on the role of [Austria] manager."

What will be Rangnick's main duties?

It has been reported Rangnick will advise Man Utd on transfers in his new position, having been able to identify where the squad needs to be strengthened during his stint in the Old Trafford dugout.

The 63-year-old confirmed this after United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on April 30 and also revealed he will look to help bring through the club's next generation of talent via the academy.

"For me the most important bit is recruitment," Rangnick told a press conference. "That is the most important point that we bring in the best possible players speak about that and what that can be, it is not only identifying but meeting them convincing them to join the club even though we will not play in Champions League.

"This is what I see as the most important bit. Again, in regards to top players for the academy, identifying them, Mason Greenwood was probably one of the most talented players in the last couple of years, this is for me, in the next two or three years the most important part."

Who is replacing Rangnick as head coach?

United have agreed a deal for Ajax's Erik ten Hag to become their new permanent manager, with the Dutchman set to replace Rangnick at the end of his final campaign at Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ten Hag has committed to an initial three-year contract at Old Trafford and the Red Devils have the option to keep him on for an extra year if he hits his targets.

Rangnick has not yet had any contact with the incoming coach, but is confident that he is the right man to take the club forward after an impressive five-year stint at Ajax.

“I think Erik is a very good choice," he has said of Ten Hag. "From those I have spoken to within football who know him and from my own impression of his style of football, I see it as a really positive appointment.”

