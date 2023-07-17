Explained: Why PSG's pursuit of Man City's Bernardo Silva could hinge on Kylian Mbappe's future as financial turmoil looms if superstar isn't sold & rejects new contract

Paris Saint-Germain's pursuit of Bernardo Silva may hinge on Kylian Mbappe's future, with the French giants facing financial trouble if he isn't sold.

PSG have set Mbappe a deadline

Will either sign extension or be sold

France international linked with Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe's future is one of the stories of the summer. He has informed the club that he does not intend to sign a new contract and hopes to leave on a free transfer once the season is over. PSG, meanwhile, have told the World Cup winner he must either sign a new contract or be sold in this transfer window. The club want a resolution by July 31 - the same date that the club's option to extend his deal expires, per The Athletic.

WHAT COULD MBAPPE STAYING MEAN? The report states that PSG's transfer business may hinge on Mbappe being sold. If he decides to run down his deal and join Real on a free - instead of moving in a transfer that could be worth €200 million (£170m/$225m) - it could lead to financial turmoil. In terms of Financial Fair Play, PSG have paused their business until there is some clarity, which includes their attempts to lure Silva from City. Were Mbappe to decide to stay and leave on a free in 2024, the club may be forced to sell other players in order to raise funds for incoming transfers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real's interest in Mbappe is long-standing and the club appear to be monitoring developments. It remains to be seen if they formalise that interest with a bid this summer.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's future has long since become a saga and it shows no signs of abating.