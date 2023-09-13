Explained: Why Kylian Mbappe was left on the bench as France slumped to 2-1 loss against Germany

France manager Didier Deschamps revealed why he benched Kylian Mbappe in their 2-1 loss to Germany on Tuesday.

Mbappe benched against Germany

Was carrying a Patellar tendon injury

Germany beat France 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The Paris Saint-Germain star did not play a part in France's international friendly against Germany as he started on the bench and was not even introduced as a substitute.

WHY WAS KYLIAN MBAPPE LEFT ON THE BENCH? After the game, France manager Deschamps explained that Mbappe injured his Patellar tendon on his knee during the team's training session on Monday. He also confirmed that the injury was not serious and that benching him was just a precautionary measure.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to L'Equipe channel after the Germany clash, Deschamps said, "Kylian has a problem with his patellar tendon following yesterday's training (Monday). It's not serious, but it's a problem that bothers him and with risks too. So if he doesn't start, it's not bringing him back that will improve his situation."

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a disastrous 4-1 loss to Japan in their last friendly match which resulted in the sacking of Hansi Flick as the national head coach, Germany came back strongly beating France 2-1. Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane found the back of the net for the Germans while Antoine Griezmann pulled one back for the French.

WHAT'S NEXT: The international break is over and the players are set to return to their respective clubs as club football resumes this weekend.