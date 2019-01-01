Exits possible at Arsenal but contract talks with Emery & players also planned, says Kroenke

The Gunners board member admits there may be further departures this summer, but the club will also be moving to tie key men to fresh terms

There may be more departures from this summer, admits Josh Kroenke, but the club are also planning to discuss new contracts with key players and manager Unai Emery when the time is right.

A busy Premier League transfer window for the Gunners saw a number of fresh faces brought on board, including £72 million ($87m) club-record signing Nicolas Pepe.

To counter the arrivals, a number of players have also been moved on – either on loan or in permanent deals.

It is possible that more exits will be sanctioned before deadlines pass around the world, with there still a number of figures on the fringes of the fold that could be deemed surplus to requirements.

Kronke, Arsenal board member and son of club owner Stan, told BBC Sport when asked about possible outgoings: “I would defer to our football operations staff but I know there are a few names that have come up who might not see as much playing time this season, so whether that’s via loan or permanent transfer I know there are discussions going on. I’ll leave that to our football operations staff.”

While expecting there to be movement out of Emirates Stadium in the near future, Kroenke is aware of the need to ensure that prized assets are not allowed to head for the exits.

Arsenal have seen a number of players run down their deals in recent years, with there now a desire on their part to avoid any repeats.

Kroenke added: “That’s 100 per cent on our football operations department, but I would say whatever we’re doing we’re going to be aggressive and we’re going to be decisive, and we’re going to communicate well and honestly through it all.

“So from a player’s perspective, whether it’s good or bad news I think the best thing you can do is be honest with the player because they’ve only got a limited window where they can be at their physical peak. I would defer to all the [football operations staff] on all the contract decisions because I think they’re pretty good at it.”

One contract that will need addressing at some stage is that of head coach Emery, with Kroenke having been impressed by the job overseen by the Spaniard since succeeding the legendary Arsene Wenger.



“I think he’s doing a great job, has done a great job and is doing a great job,” said Kroenke.

“Turning the page from such a legendary manager and figure as Arsene - not only at Arsenal but in European football - was always going to be a difficult page to turn and as a club I think we’ve turned it as elegantly as we could.

“I think Unai’s daily approach is fantastic. He’s out there on the pitch, he’s working, he’s watching video, he’s communicating and his daily energy and devotion to his work is fantastic, it’s exactly what we need.”