Exiled Caicedo returns to Brighton training after failing to force through Arsenal transfer

Moises Caicedo was back in Brighton training on Wednesday after trying to force a transfer to Arsenal before the deadline.

Brighton rejected two Arsenal bids

Player made public exit plea

But Seagulls denied request

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal lodged a bid of £70 million ($86m) including add-ons for Caicedo but had to settle for Jorginho when Brighton refused their approaches. Caicedo had been sent away from the squad until after Tuesday's deadline had passed but has now been welcomed back with the Seagulls pushing for a European place.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 21-year-old will undoubtably attract interest this summer, when Brighton could be more willing to negotiate an exit. Along with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have been consistently linked with the Ecuador star.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON? The sixth-place Seagulls can creep closer to the top four if they earn three points against Bournemouth on Saturday. Right now, they're eight points behind Manchester United with a game in hand.